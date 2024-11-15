The 26-year-old singer-songwriter released his fifth studio album, Shawn, on Friday.
Shawn is Mendes' first new album since Wonder, released in December 2020. Mendes announced a break from performing in 2022 to focus on his mental health.
"This album is about letting go of, and remembering who I am. It's been my own personal medicine. I hope you love it," he wrote Friday on Instagram.
Shawn features the tracks "Who I Am," "Why Why Why," "That's the Dream," "Nobody Knows," "Isn't That Enough," "Heart of Gold," "Heavy," "That'll Be the Day," "In Between," "The Mountain," "Rollin' Right Along" and "Hallelujah."
