Shawn Mendes is making his comeback.

The 26-year-old singer-songwriter released his fifth studio album, Shawn, on Friday.

Shawn is Mendes' first new album since Wonder, released in December 2020. Mendes announced a break from performing in 2022 to focus on his mental health.

"This album is about letting go of, and remembering who I am. It's been my own personal medicine. I hope you love it," he wrote Friday on Instagram.

Shawn features the tracks "Who I Am," "Why Why Why," "That's the Dream," "Nobody Knows," "Isn't That Enough," "Heart of Gold," "Heavy," "That'll Be the Day," "In Between," "The Mountain," "Rollin' Right Along" and "Hallelujah."

Mendes shared a live performance video for "The Mountain" on Friday.

On Thursday, Mendes released the concert film For Friends and Family Only, which sees him perform Shawn in its entirety.