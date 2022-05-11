Michael wed Jasmina Outar as total strangers, as did Lindsey and Mark Maher. Olajuwon and Katina Goode also tied the knot immediately after meeting on the altar.
Noi Phommasak was matched with Steve Moy, and the season's fifth couple, Alyssa Ellman and Chris Collette, decided to get a divorce only one week into the extreme experiment, which began airing on Lifetime in January.
Now that eight weeks have passed and Decision Day is approaching on the show, Lindsey, Olajuwon and Michael have revealed what their reasoning would be for choosing to get a divorce.
On the Afterparty episode, the three spouses watched back a Season 14 clip of Olajuwon crying.
"The conflict we have is can Katina finish her Bachelor's [degree] and finish her nursing [school] while being married and having a kid," Olajuwon questions during a counseling session with Dr. Pepper.
Olajuwon adds, "That is a lot [to juggle]. I'm just being truthful... If I was her, I would lock in and I would dedicate my life to myself."
Olajuwon proceeds to admit that maybe Katina should say "no" to him on Decision Day, adding, "If you care about somebody, you will always look out for what's best for them."
Olajuwon shared with Keshia how he and Katina talked about their dreams and goals every night before bed. Olajuwon said he had put so much effort into himself, meaning college and his career, and he believes that if he and Katina had found "true love," they'd always find a way back to each other.
"Why do you feel that you can't do it [and make it work]?" Keshia asked Olajuwon.
"When you care for somebody so much, you just don't want to see them fail," Olajuwon noted.
Michael pointed out how Olajuwon truly cared for Katina -- and must have been in love with her -- if he was willing to put her own needs before his wants and desires.
"Both of y'all are in love!" Keshia playfully shouted.
"Yeah!" Michael replied while looking at Olajuwon. "That's powerful."
And Lindsey said Olajuwon was "just getting in his head" a little bit before Decision Day.
Lindsey recalled Olajuwon telling her in a one-on-one chat that he wanted to travel and have fun before welcoming a child whereas Katina wanted to juggle her career, children and traveling.
"I was like, 'She can do both. You don't know that she can't!'" Lindsey said.
Michael, Lindsey and Olajuwon all seemed to have more pros than cons in their respective marriages after eight weeks of the extreme experiment, but each relationship had its fair share of struggles.
Jasmina, for instance, admitted that she never felt the urge to run up to Michael and kiss him. Michael also said he wanted to marry his best friend but needed more from his wife than just a fun and goofy friendship.
"Feelings have still not come," Jasmina confessed on the latest episode, adding how she didn't feel 100 percent confident in her marriage going into Decision Day.
"I'm still trying to get a deeper connection... If I don't feel anything come Decision Day, it would really be, like, a no."
After Michael and Jasmina spent their last night together before Decision Day, Michael asked his wife to "make the right decision" and think about their future family, suggesting that he was hoping to remain Jasmina's husband.
"I'm going to do what my heart tells me. For the first time, my heart and my mind are on the same page, so that's good," Jasmina told the cameras.
Meanwhile, Mark explained how Lindsey showed up for him and really cared about him but their disagreements were pretty volatile. Mark said he saw good moments and fights every single week, which made his ultimate decision difficult for him.
"When you first meet someone, you don't want to have too many downs. You want to have more ups than downs, and we've had an equal amount. That's why I'm torn about which way to go," Mark told his friend.
He also lamented in a confessional, "There are so many things about Lindsey that are so great, and there are so many things that just haven't arrived for me yet. And that's the difficulty -- will they arrive? I don't know."
Lindsey and Mark were able to improve their communication after two months of marriage, but Lindsey complained Mark was in a time of crisis -- regarding the loss of his former apartment and his mother's failing health -- and he often depended on his friends rather than seeking her out for comfort or advice.
Lindsey also called Mark "white bread," inferring that he's a bit boring and regimented in his ways, and said he wasn't giving her "sparks and butterflies."
Lindsey, however, noted how she really trusted Mark after the experiment and had grown to love his empathetic heart.
And Olajuwon appeared to care deeply for Katina, but his expectations for a wife were still high in terms of cooking, cleaning and satisfying his needs.
Olajuwon wondered if what Katina was bringing to the marriage would be enough for him in the long run, explaining, "I'm not here to be a teacher. It's up to me to say, 'Am I willing to do this?'"
For Katina's part, she cried over the idea of potentially getting divorced from Olajuwon and having to start over as a single woman again. She said she appreciated her husband's "tough love" and ability to bring her out of her shell and try new things.