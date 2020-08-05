The huge six-season renewal comes on the heels of Lifetime's prior decision to extend and supersize Seasons 10 and 11 of Married at First Sight episodes by airing two-hour broadcasts and featuring five couples each season.
Married at First Sight, which features three experts matching pairs of strangers to meet at the altar for the first time and get married, has reportedly ranked as Lifetime's top show for the past three years.
Married at First Sight is currently airing its eleventh edition on Wednesday nights at 8PM ET/PT and is heading into its third episode starring five couples from New Orleans, LA.
Lifetime also airs Married at First Sight: Unfiltered on the same night and is bringing back Marrying Millions on August 5 at 10PM ET/PT.
While Married at First Sight's experts have matched three to five couples for matrimony each season, there are thousands of applicants who were not selected and therefore missed out on their opportunity to wed a stranger on TV.
Married at First Sight: Unmatchables will therefore feature unmatched Married at First Sight applicants getting makeovers, receiving relationship advice from experts Pastor Calvin Roberson and Dr. Viviana Coles, going on dates, and trying to find a committed partner.
Married at First Sight changes its filming location every season, with previous editions having been filmed in cities including Atlanta, GA; Miami, FL; Chicago, IL; Boston, MA; and Charlotte, NC.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Married at First Sight features experts matching up pairs of strangers based on their compatibility, goals, physical type, hobbies, religion, views of marriage and gender roles, and more.
Season 11's experts are Pastor Cal, a marriages counselor; Viviana, a psychotherapist; and Dr. Pepper Schwartz, a sociologist.
After meeting for the first time on their big day, each couple gets married and the next six to eight weeks of their lives are documented -- beginning with their wedding ceremony, reception and honeymoon, and continuing with the joys and struggles of daily life as they move in together and adjust to their new life as newlyweds.
Married At First Sight is produced by Kinetic Content.