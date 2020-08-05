Married at First Sight isn't going anywhere for a while, as Lifetime just picked up six more seasons of the hit series!

Lifetime has ordered six new seasons of Married at First Sight -- Season 12 through Season 17 -- Deadline reported.

The huge six-season renewal comes on the heels of Lifetime's prior decision to extend and supersize Seasons 10 and 11 of Married at First Sight episodes by airing two-hour broadcasts and featuring five couples each season.

Married at First Sight, which features three experts matching pairs of strangers to meet at the altar for the first time and get married, has reportedly ranked as Lifetime's top show for the past three years.

Married at First Sight is currently airing its eleventh edition on Wednesday nights at 8PM ET/PT and is heading into its third episode starring five couples from New Orleans, LA.

Lifetime also airs Married at First Sight: Unfiltered on the same night and is bringing back Marrying Millions on August 5 at 10PM ET/PT.

On Thursday nights, Lifetime airs Season 7 of Married at First Sight: Australia as well as Married at First Sight: Couples Cam, which chronicles the lives of nine successful Married at First Sight partnerships from seasons past -- and several of the couples have one or more children.

Lifetime has reportedly picked up 16 additional episodes of Married at First Sight: Couples Cam that will air into the fall.

According to Deadline, the couples who choose to stay together on "Decision Day" on Season 11 of Married at First Sight will appear on Married at First Sight: Couples Cam when it returns in 2021.

In addition, Lifetime announced it has ordered a brand new spinoff, Married at First Sight: Unmatchables.
 
While Married at First Sight's experts have matched three to five couples for matrimony each season, there are thousands of applicants who were not selected and therefore missed out on their opportunity to wed a stranger on TV.

Married at First Sight: Unmatchables will therefore feature unmatched Married at First Sight applicants getting makeovers, receiving relationship advice from experts Pastor Calvin Roberson and Dr. Viviana Coles, going on dates, and trying to find a committed partner.

Married at First Sight changes its filming location every season, with previous editions having been filmed in cities including Atlanta, GA; Miami, FL; Chicago, IL; Boston, MA; and Charlotte, NC.
Married at First Sight features experts matching up pairs of strangers based on their compatibility, goals, physical type, hobbies, religion, views of marriage and gender roles, and more.

Season 11's experts are Pastor Cal, a marriages counselor; Viviana, a psychotherapist; and Dr. Pepper Schwartz, a sociologist.

After meeting for the first time on their big day, each couple gets married and the next six to eight weeks of their lives are documented -- beginning with their wedding ceremony, reception and honeymoon, and continuing with the joys and struggles of daily life as they move in together and adjust to their new life as newlyweds.

Married At First Sight is produced by Kinetic Content.

