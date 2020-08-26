'Married at First Sight' recap: Olivia and Brett realize they may not be compatible, Henry says he views Christina as a friend, and Amani and Woody have first disagreement
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/26/2020
Married at First Sight featured Olivia and Brett bickering over their finances, Amani and Woody Randall having their first disagreement, Henry Rodriguez confessing he just feels a friendship with Christina, and Bennett Kirschner admitting he may not want to move for Amelia Fatsi, during Wednesday night's Season 11 episode on Lifetime.
Married at First Sight experts Pastor Calvin Roberson, Dr. Pepper Schwartz, and Dr. Viviana Coles matched five couples to marry at first sight on Season 11 of the reality series.
The couples starring on this season are Amani, a 29-year-old non-profit worker who was raised in Chicago, IL, and Woody, a 30-year-old teacher and coach from New Orleans; Amelia, a 27-year-old medical resident from Richmond, VA, and Bennett, a 28-year-old artistic director from Montvale, NJ; and Brett, a 35-year-old with a career in information technology from Gretna, LA, and Olivia, a 30-year-old nurse from Bossier City, LA.
The other couples are Christina, a 30-year-old flight attendant from Houma, LA, and Henry, a 35-year-old clinical recruiter from Arabi, LA, as well as Karen Landry, a 30-year-old consultant from New Orleans, LA, and Miles Williams, a 26-year-old who works with youth from Spartanburg, SC.
The Married at First Sight broadcast began with the five couples returning to New Orleans after their honeymoons in Cancun, Mexico.
Each couple then moved into a "neutral" apartment in the downtown area of New Orleans after a seven-day relationship.
All of the pairs moved into the same apartment complex so they could be a support system for each other and go through the rest of the experiment together.
"Pots and pans -- and there is a pillow that says, 'I love us!'" Bennett said with a laugh.
Bennett was giddy over the fact his life had become a sequence of "radical," "weird" and surreal events.
"This whole situation is pretty demented," Bennett joked. "It's pretty crazy, [but] I'm having a great time... With every moment, it just becomes more surreal and strange."
When Miles and Karen moved into their place, Karen discovered Miles likes to play video games, and she was still a bit hung up on their four-year age difference. Karen almost felt like she was dating a guy right out of high school.
Karen noted Miles seemed "very mature" but she had only seen "honeymoon Miles," not the Miles who works every day and gets tired or stress during difficult times. She was looking forward to building a deeper emotional connection and learning the ins and outs of his personality.
Christina said moving in with Henry would determine whether their relationship was just in the friendzone or they could take things to the next step on a romantic level.
Christina complained Henry had yet to make a move, and while she appreciated him being respectful, Christina wanted to feel like she had a husband. Henry acknowledged moving in together would be a huge test for Christina and himself, and he was feeling the gravity of the situation almost immediately.
Olivia shared how she was excited to move in with Brett, but she admitted to being set in her ways. Olivia was hoping as a result she could "let go of the little things" and get along with her husband on a daily basis.
As for Amani and Woody, the couple had enjoyed a lot of fun moments together, but Amani was afraid how things might change once their life together really got started.
Amani said she was still operating like her relationship was great but a part of her feared her relationship with Woody was going to falter and they'd face obstacles down the road.
On Day 8 of marriage, Amelia and Bennett playfully discussed "butt masks" in the morning and then each couple visited each other's former homes or apartments.
Brett visited Olivia's house first that she rents, and Olivia said she would love Brett to move in one day. However, Brett complained about the pink bathroom, saying it looked like "Barbie [had thrown] up in it."
Brett seemed to appreciate how his wife was organized, but he thought her house was "sterile" at the same time. Brett said he loved living uptown but probably wouldn't be able to afford it.
Bennett then checked out Amelia's place, which was spacious and tidy. Amelia apparently lived with roommates, and Bennett called her home "expensive and extravagant," which he found "intimidating."
"She has a more stable life than me, and I don't really have a mature relationship with money at this stage in time," Bennett, who lived in a tiny house prior to the house, said in a confessional.
When looking through Amelia's yearbook, Bennett learned his wife had been the homecoming queen of her high school class and a member of the student council. She was also on every sports team one year in order to try everything out.
Bennett never thought he'd end up with the homecoming queen of a school, so he hoped he wasn't going to mess this one up.
Brett then gave Olivia a tour of his house that he owned, and he hoped she'd become excited about potentially moving in with him. Brett was proud of his house, but it turned out Olivia wasn't exactly impressed.
"Walking through Brett's house, it's super messy and I'll be honest, his house in general is not that great," Olivia told the cameras, adding that his house wasn't even decorated and felt like "a bachelor pad."
Olivia believed her house felt more like a "home," and she also seemed disappointed to discover her husband is "a gamer."
Brett could tell Olivia didn't like his place, but Brett said it took a lot of savings and smart choices to live the way he did.
"Olivia did not seem to care about my house at all. She reminded me of, like, when you're on a school field trip some place and it's really, really boring. It kind of made me feel like sh-t," Brett admitted.
It then became time for Amelia to see where Bennett lived prior to the show, and he welcomed her into his blue tiny house, which he called his "sanctuary" and "little nest."
Bennett had been living alone in the tiny house he had built himself for about six months and acknowledged not everyone appreciated it. Amelia noticed Bennett didn't have a lot of belongings but she called his place "amazing" and said she was "so impressed."
"I love it!" Amelia gushed, later adding, "He is so funny, unique, creative and talented, and coming to his house, it definitely makes me like him more!"
Amelia even pointed out that she loved the hat Bennett had wanted to wear on his wedding day but was told not.
Pastor Cal then paid Amani and Woody a visit at their new apartment, and he anticipated diving into the "deep issues," such as finances, family, and life goals.
Woody and Amani told Pastor Cal that their relationship was developing quickly and they had a solid connection from right off the bat. Amani called her husband "smooth," and Woody shared how he was physically attracted to his "brutally honest" wife.
Woody apparently liked how Amani was open about what she wanted and desired, and then the couple gave away how they had consummated their marriage.
Pastor Cal asked Amani and Woody if they were using protection, and Amani replied with a laugh, "We haven't every time... It happened one time, but we are not making that a habit. That's why I said 'not every time.' We are not trying to have babies right now."
Woody joked how he'd like to have children immediately, but then Pastor Cal tried to get them to take each other a little more seriously so they could develop a romance that can withstand the test of time.
Woody therefore shared with Amani how he doesn't like surprises. He asked her for example, to give him a heads-up if she wanted to cut her hair, but Amani didn't like hearing that and replied, "I can cut my hair... I don't have to ask for permission."
The couple apparently realized there was an issue here, and Amani told her husband, "You can't dictate how I present myself."
"But when there's a drastic change, that's different," Woody gently argued.
"Who are you to tell me if I can do my hair?!" Amani countered.
Woody compared the situation to him changing jobs without telling Amani first, but she thought that was totally different than the idea of having to warn her husband about a haircut.
Amani said she'd still be able to work and pay their bills with a new hairstyle or different look, but Woody admitted, "Am I still going to be attracted to you at that point?"
"Whoa!" Amani replied, seemingly in shock by the conversation that just unfolded.
Woody said Amani might look like somebody else "with a bald head," but then she called him "the worst," saying it seemed like he didn't care at all about what's on the inside.
Amani asked what would happen if Woody lost an attraction to her, and he said they'd have to talk about it. Amani said she definitely wasn't okay with Woody controlling her or the idea of needing his permission to do something.
Amani told Woody that his expectations were "crazy" and he should be attracted to more things in his wife than just the physical. But Woody tried to explain a drastic change in her appearance would be "an adjustment" for him.
"Marriage is forever," Amani reminded Woody.
Woody assured Pastor Cal, however, that if Amani ever came down with a sickness and lost her hair, that would be a totally different scenario and he'd still be attracted to her.
Woody confirmed the root of the problem would be his wife making a big decision without consulting him first. Woody hoped to make big decisions together and went on to explain the reason why.
"In a past relationship, a long time ago, me and a girlfriend, we thought we wanted a kid. She took the step or move to not have a kid, and she didn't include me at all," Woody revealed.
"Are we talking abortion?" Pastor Cal asked for clarification.
"Yes," Woody replied.
"She decided that she wanted to go that route because yes, she carries [the baby], and yes, she's got to change her body, which is understandable. But [she] didn't give me the opportunity to say, 'Okay, I'll sit here through this situation with you and I'll be there for you.'"
Woody therefore came to the conclusion if an event or moment could change the dynamic between himself and his partner, a conversation should definitely be had. Amani said she understood where Woody was coming from but didn't want to feel like Woody controlled her appearance.
"No, no," Woody assured Amani, who insisted she has control over how she looks.
Over at Karen and Miles' apartment, Miles said Karen probably got the wrong impression of him because he's not a really messy guy like his relatives had suggested.
Miles, however, had a pile of Mardi Gras stuff in the living room and multiple piles of clothes all over his room. Miles seemed to have a place for everything though, so it was organized chaos.
Karen then saw Miles' huge shoe collection, saying he had more shoes than she.
When Christina explored Henry's studio place, Christina said she doesn't need a lot of space but his place was too small for the both of them. Henry told Christina that he mostly eats out, but Christina said she loves to cook and bake.
Henry didn't have a lot of possessions, so Christina determined he must be "a minimalist." He basically just packed up a globe, a small statue, and a chicken with a crown that were on a shelf in his room.
Miles later checked out Karen's former home and he played with mostly everything he saw, including her moisturizer and clothes. Miles couldn't believe when he saw all of Karen's shoes, saying she must own more pairs.
Christina admitted she's not a patient person and Henry moved at a slower pace, but she hoped he would step up to the plate and make a move. But first, Christina asked him to help her move the furniture around.
Henry told Christina he's pretty easygoing and picks up after himself, and he joked, "I'll try not to have too many parties here with friends... They may or may not happen when you're flying."
Christina told the cameras she'd be shocked if Henry ever had a party based on what she knew about him at this point in the experiment.
On Day 9 of marriage, Pastor Cal stopped by Olivia and Brett's apartment. Olivia admitted she never expected marriage to be so hard, but she thought it was worth it. Brett also said the experts had given him a "very capable wife" and Olivia seemed "incredible" from the get-go.
Brett said Olivia's eyes could light up a room, and there was definitely a mutual attraction for the pair. However, Olivia told Pastor Cal there was no rush on intimacy and she wanted to develop deeper feelings before having sex.
Olivia said there were times when she desired Brett and wanted to be close to him, and then Brett pointed out Olivia made a lot more money. But Olivia said Brett owns his home and that's a huge deal.
Olivia shared with Brett she was concerned because she likes to go out to dinner, travel and do things, such as going to Saints games, and he may not want to participate in those activities due to financial reasons.
Brett said as long as Olivia was footing the bill, he wouldn't mind doing any of those things with her. But she replied, "I don't want to do that."
Olivia said she asked for a husband who would want to do things with her and explore and travel the world and feared that wasn't going to happen because Brett budgeted his money and put his money into his home.
"I know, I'm so irresponsible," Brett said sarcastically.
Brett felt Olivia wanted to go out and waste a bunch of money and if he couldn't afford to join her, then she'd just say, "Screw you." Olivia said that wasn't her point at all -- that she just wanted to avoid living the same daily routine.
Olivia explained she enjoys spending money on entertainment and traveling just like Brett would have a budget for the grocery store, but she insisted that doesn't mean she's wasteful and frivolous with her money.
"She doesn't have a budget. She literally told me that she has no idea how to have a budget," Brett said.
"No, I told him it would be nice for him to help me budget because I have debt and I would like to get my debt down," Olivia shared. "But I also pay all my bills on time."
Brett said he just didn't like the idea of throwing money away, regardless of whether bills are being paid.
"She can't expect me to ruin my retirement to keep up with her," Brett told Pastor Cal. "That's ridiculous."
Olivia insisted that's not what she was saying, but Brett explained he was well aware of his financial situation and simply couldn't afford fancy trips. One trip a year would crush his retirement, according to Brett.
Pastor Cal could sense a lot of tension and heat, and he said Olivia and Brett were taking jabs at each other and needed to resolve the issue. With that being said, Olivia started to cry.
Olivia said she tried to explain how she felt even if it wasn't what Brett always wanted to hear. Olivia was trying to dive into the experiment and give it her all, which included showing her emotions.
Brett handed his wife a tissue, and Olivia said they just needed to find a balance in order to make their marriage work. Pastor Cal said how a couple communicates about finances is the No. 1 reason for divorce, but not finances in general.
Woody apparently lived with his grandmother before getting married, and he thought it was a little awkward to show Amani around. Not only did Amani realize Woody has a ton of shoes, but she also didn't like his hat wall.
"The hat wall is not the coolest. You need a hat wall," Amani told the cameras, before admitting to Woody, "It doesn't really go with my esthetics."
Woody also saw Amani's place on Day 9 of marriage, and he cracked up laughing upon seeing her closet. Woody helped Amani pack, and she was happy he could carry heavy loads.
On Day 10, Christina and Henry welcomed Pastor Cal into their apartment, and Christina revealed she and her husband were still in the friendzone. Christina didn't want to pressure Henry, but she said she wanted to shake things up a little bit.
Christina told Pastor Cal that sometimes she caught glimpses of Henry's true self and thought to herself that he's awesome. She saw good qualities in Henry, but at the same time, Christina had never been the aggressor in a relationship before.
Henry confessed he was taking things slow but it was still really early in the process.
The couple apparently had no physical intimacy, including holding hands or kissing, after a week or so of being married. Henry said some of his past relationships moved faster and that's because "a certain type of chemistry just existed."
Henry looked at Christina and told her that he found her attractive, but he suggested their connection had to grow.
"What is keeping you from creating that chemistry? Because I believe that if you made the move, she would respond," Pastor Cal told Henry.
"I don't know. I think physically I do find you attractive, but I feel it is very much like a friendship vibe," Henry responded. "I don't know [why]."
Pastor Cal asked Henry what made it go there, and Henry confessed to Christina, "I guess it's hard for me because I think you can be a little impatient at times. Sometimes you can be a little high maintenance."
Pastor Cal told Henry that he needed a partner who could bring things out of him that he may not be accustomed to. Pastor Cal said Christina has some "fire in her gut" and "a little diva to her" as well as some "sass."
Christina poked fun at Pastor Cal for calling her out and Henry flashed a big smile.
"But that part of her will probably be a very good complement to that quiet side of you. But you also have to understand that if you want it to work, there are certain things you have to give. You have to allow yourself to create chemistry," Pastor Cal advised Henry.
The couple had yet to discuss finances, children and more, and Pastor Cal asked Christina and Henry to dive in deeper, be vulnerable with each other, and stop doing the bare minimum.
On Day 10 of marriage, Pastor Cal met with Amelia and Bennett, whom he considered a unique match. The expert wanted to make sure whether Amelia and Bennett were facing the future head-on.
Bennett and Amelia called each other "beautiful," and Bennett shared how they had met twice before getting married. Bennett admitted he had noticed Amelia in a romantic way the second time they met but he was still in a past relationship.
Pastor Cal wondered if this couple was destined to be together.
On the topic of children, Bennett said the experiment had forced him to confront and rethink the commitment of only adopting children and not having biological kids of his own.
Amelia said she would love to have her own kids and adopt as well, as long as Bennett would be okay with raising the kids while she works as a doctor.
Bennett said he'd be fine with that and recognized life as a stay-at-home dad -- while writing and making music -- could be "a very good life." With that being said, Amelia gushed that her husband was "perfect."
Bennett, however, said, "I'm not sure yet," when asked how he felt about potentially moving for Amelia's medical residency.
Amelia said she and Bennett were on the same page every day and she was very optimistic about their relationship, but Pastor Cal warned them that wouldn't last forever. Pastor Cal said they would have issues and challenges.
"Her relocating is a real possibility," Pastor Cal pointed out.
"At this point, I'm just feeling like it's a bridge we will cross when we get to it, you know?" Bennett responded.
"I have a theater company down here, I have a home down here, I have a whole life that I've established for myself down here. It's just a really big question."
Bennett added, "[But] I feel very confident and excited about my relationship with Amelia. She's bringing me so much joy and laughter. It's just a question of what my priorities are at this juncture of my life."
Amelia seemed a little concerned Bennett may not be willing to move for her career.
And finally, Pastor Cal got to chat with Karen and Miles, and the expert wanted to make sure old bad habits weren't creeping into their marriage.
Karen admitted she didn't feel married yet but that would probably change once they got into a day to day rhythm.
Miles then gushed about how his wife is beautiful and their connection was real, and he told Karen that being with her felt like "home," a safe place. In turn, Karen called Miles "handsome," and Miles admitted compliments were hard to get from his wife.
Karen said it was hard for her not to view Miles as a stranger and they didn't have much physical touch. Miles said he hugged his wife and kissed her on the cheek but that was about it.
"It feels weird right now, to be honest. I haven't done PDA in so long and it feels weird to have somebody coming up behind me and just holding and hanging onto me... and kissing me on my cheek," Karen shared.
Karen shared that she's affectionate once she trusts a man and she was just so nervous.
"I wonder if I'm getting the real you, or are you on your best behavior for the first few weeks -- the first few months -- or is this really the you I can trust you to be for a lifetime?" Karen asked.
The root of Karen's fear was apparently the idea of someone hurting her.
Karen broke down into tears and finally showed some emotion, and she said she was scared of whether her marriage was going to work.
"I'm comfortable with who I am. I'm happy with who I am, but I don't want to get hurt," Karen said.
Miles promised Karen that he had no intention of hurting her and was "all in" to their relationship. Miles said he understood why he was matched with Karen and he was trusting the experts as well as God.
"I hope you feel some security in that I'm here. I'm legit going nowhere," Miles insisted to his wife.
Karen still doubted Miles' promises because they were just getting back into the real world. She said Miles' words sounded nice but she had heard nice words before.
Karen's last relationship went on for four years and she had assumed the man was going to be her husband. However, the man cheated and had a child with someone else, which was obviously something Karen couldn't deal with.
Pastor Cal told Karen that Miles has a heart the size of Louisiana and the experts had faith he would treat her right.
Miles intended to remain patient and respectful, and he said he'd be willing to put his needs and desires aside in order to please his wife. Karen, however, cautioned Miles on putting his feelings or needs on the back burner.
"I want you to tell me, because at the end of the day, I feel like that's the only way we're going to be able to see if we're really compatible," Karen explained.
"When I say I want the real you and I want to know who you are, that includes the things maybe I don't like... I want to be able to understand those things to know, like, 'Can I provide?'"
Karen just wanted to see the real Miles, who then informed his wife that he'd be happy as long as she seemed happy and they continued to connect.
Miles, however, said he'd like to have sex at some point -- with no timetable attached to his expectations.
Pastor Cal told Miles to think about his needs and communicate them with Karen going forward because it's "happy spouse, happy house," and not "happy wife, happy life."