Similar to the new 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined series TLC launched last month, Married at First Sight: Couples Cam features raw, self-shot footage updating viewers on the current lives of former Married at First Sight couples from the show's first ten seasons.
Shawniece said she and Jephte had gone through a lot and made it through many ups and downs. The couple had been married for almost three years, and their daughter Laura was almost two years old.
Jephte, a third and fourth grade science teacher, has been teaching at home while quarantining, and Shawniece said she's a full-time stay-at-home mom.
Prior to staying at home, Shawniece had been juggling multiple jobs as a wig-fitter for hospitals, launching her own wig line, and opening her own salon as a cosmetologist.
Shawniece and Jephte had bought a house, and Shawniece said her mother, stepfather and two of her sisters were living right upstairs.
On Day 24 of quarantine, Shawniece walked into a room filled with toilet paper everywhere. Shawniece admitted she was drinking wine more than ever and constantly cleaned, cooked and chased after Laura.
Shawniece felt like she had been quarantined for well over 100 days, and she admitted to her husband, "I'm losing my damn mind."
"Do you want me to help you find it?" Jephte asked.
"Stop with the corny jokes, please," Shawniece replied.
Jephte offered to clean "a little bit" for his wife, who seemed thankful for anything she could get.
Later on, Jephte said he'd like to do something special for Shawniece's birthday and surprise her.
Jephte therefore briefly locked her out of their house and set up a "pedicure station" for his wife. Jephte was prepared to give Shawniece a pedicure, and the bath for her feet had rose petals in it.
"Where'd you get the rose petals for the pedicure station?!" Shawniece asked.
"Don't worry about it," Jephte playfully responded.
Shawniece put her feet in and screamed because the water was apparently scorching hot.
"Well, I boiled some water before -- no I'm just playing," Jephte joked, which made Shawniece erupt into laughter.
Shawniece said the massage felt nice and it was better than any pedicure she could have received at the salon. She was all giggles and then adorable Laura got a pedicure too.
Ashley and Anthony
Ashley and Anthony said they were doing everything they could to keep from going crazy at home with their spunky daughter Mila. Anthony said to keep themselves entertained, he and Ashley were working on a giant puzzle.
However, Anthony said they were missing pieces, and Ashley insisted Mila had taken them.
Ashley pointed out that Mila loved to put things she found into the washing machine, and then Anthony discovered a puzzle piece, a stuffed animal, two blocks, and one of Ashley's shoes and more.
"That was my mom intuition; I just knew where [the puzzle piece] was," Ashley said.
Mila then ran off playfully with the couple's puzzle box.
Later on, Ashley and Anthony were missing the remote, and Anthony accused the little thief in their house for stealing and hiding it.
Anthony tried his best to search Mila's room without waking her up, but he failed.
Jamie and Doug
Jamie and Doug got married six years ago and were expecting their second child at the time they filmed this spin off. Jamie and Doug had a miscarriage with their son Johnathan and then welcomed Henley Grace, who's now two years old.
Jamie suffered two more miscarriages before getting pregnant with her son, who was born on May 13.
Jamie was 34 weeks pregnant on the show, and she talked to Doug about how a hospital birth wasn't their safest option for delivering the baby.
Jamie said three of her fellow nurses who work on labor and delivery caught COVID-19 and newborns and infants affected by the virus are in the same category as the elderly, according to Jamie.
"If I catch COVID-19, I won't be able to hold our baby -- I won't be able to breastfeed him, I won't be able to do anything with him -- for two full weeks until I'm clean," Jamie told Doug.
Doug didn't see another alternative, but Jamie suggested they could have a birthing-center birth or a home birth with a midwife. Doug admitted he felt very uncomfortable about a home birth and he worried it wouldn't be safe.
Doug said they weren't set up for a home birth and if something bad happened or went wrong, she'd have to go to the hospital anyway -- and it could be "a life or death" decision, which made Doug cry.
Doug confessed he couldn't imagine welcoming his son anywhere but a hospital, especially since he and Jamie had a great experience with Henley Grace.
Jamie told Doug that she didn't want to be separated from her baby and if he son caught the virus, she would be totally devastated and couldn't picture him being stuck on a ventilator.
"I don't want the decision we make to be the reason something happens to our son," Jamie cried.
Doug said the situation made him nervous and was "terrifying."
Jamie later got a midwife named Dina on the phone, who had come highly recommended to Jamie, to have a conversation about what a home-birth experience would be like.
Doug came across very skeptical, saying if there was an equal chance to contract coronavirus with people coming into their home, he'd rather have Jamie give birth in a hospital.
Jamie said she'd be willing to try a home birth, but Dina admitted there would be "no trying."
"The situation that we're in with COVID right now, it's just bringing so many women to want to deliver their babies at home out of fear, right?" Dina shared.
"And fear is not the best motivator to have your baby at home. If you're still fearful of home birth, being in your home, you're going to wind up in the hospital."
Jamie said she 100 percent agreed and liked the idea of having fewer people around her and her newborn baby.
Doug lost some of his skepticism after the phone call and acknowledged a home birth was "not a definite 'no.'"
Jamie said she was 75 percent sure she wanted to do a home birth, but Doug was only 15 percent there. Doug insisted he was keeping an open mind, but Jamie noted, "Barely."
"Just know that I'm always here for you, and it's going to be a hard decision. And I will keep an open mind for you," Doug told his wife in bed before going to sleep.
But five hours later, Doug said Jamie woke up with mild contractions that were becoming more frequent. Doug was anxious and worried because Jamie was "so far" from the baby's due date, and then footage flashed to Jamie sitting in their bathtub breathing heavily.
"You have to stay in there for just a couple more weeks, little guy," Jamie told her belly.
KEITH and KRISTINE
Keith was up at 4AM getting ready to go to work in a medical clinic. While he said he's not on the front line, he explained he's right behind those workers making sure that they "have all the ammo they need."
"He's being modest. I think he's a hero," Kristine said, before kissing her husband.
As for Kristine, she works in real estate and said it's completely different now because everything is virtual. Kristine said their kitchen renovation had also come to a halt because they couldn't get a construction crew to come over and get things done.
Keith said work was "rough" because he was about to pick up a second unit since his co-worker was sick and might've tested positive. Kristine didn't want Keith covering for his sick friend in fear he'd bring coronavirus home.
Kristine begged Keith to stay safe and wear his gloves and masks. She didn't want him working but noted, "I get it."
On Day 29 of quarantine for the couple, Kristine and Keith headed to the grocery store with their masks on. Keith joked Kristine's alcohol and wine were "not essential" items they needed.
Deanna and Greg
Deonna asked Greg for a kiss, saying she'd leave him alone afterward, but Greg laughed and didn't believe her.
Deonna and Greg got married a little over a year ago, and Greg admitted Deonna was "very reserved in the beginning," which prompted Deonna to say Greg had been "very patient" with her.
Greg worked to break Deonna's walls down during the season, and she said she ultimately fell in love. In addition to Deonna being an operations manager and Greg working as a math-learning center owner, they also launched a T-shirt line and therefore became business partners.
"Now that we're in quarantine, I have a serious case of baby fever," Deonna told the cameras.
"And I'm trying to avoid this conversation as much as possible," Greg joked.
But Deonna said "it's all good" because they have Sandy, their furbaby, and she said Greg had the potential to become a great dog dad.
Greg admitted Deonna was bothering him about having a baby and so he tried to distract her with other things, including letting her paint a beard on his face with makeup, which was hilarious.
Deonna giggled that Greg loved her so much, but he denied it.
Elizabeth and Jamie
Elizabeth and Jamie said they had a rough start to their marriage but moved from Charlotte, NC, to San Francisco, CA, just seven months ago to advance Jamie's career in technology.
Elizabeth and Jamie live in a small one-bedroom apartment with their furbabies, and she joked, "It's starting to get smaller" due to being quarantined.
Elizabeth asked Jamie if he liked her cooking, and he wouldn't confirm or deny it. However, he admitted she made a lot of "chick-food," and Elizabeth complained she'd be able to make better meals if they had a house and could plant a garden.
Elizabeth said she needed space to breath and move around their place, and she didn't want to take a bath right after Jamie went to the bathroom. Jamie, however, said their apartment was in a great location and they should renew their lease right away.
"I need a room so I won't kill you," Elizabeth said, before laughing and kissing her husband.
Elizabeth and Jamie later videochatted with Deonna and Greg and recorded it for MAFS viewers. Greg joked about how Deonna was annoying him, but Elizabeth couldn't believe it.
Elizabeth then flat out asked, "Deonna, are you pregnant?!"
"No!" Greg replied enthusiastically.
"Why you say it like that?" Deonna asked her husband.
"No!" Greg repeated with a laugh.
Greg said he'd be ready to have a child in 2021-ish, but Jamie joked, "I give it three months!"
Elizabeth pointed out she'd like to have a naked cat before welcoming a baby, but Greg joked in turn he'd give them three or four more months.
Danielle and Bobby
Danielle was up at 7:30AM and went into the nursery to get her daughter, who was happy, smiling, awake, and standing up in her crib.
Danielle and Bobby got married at first sight a little over two years ago and then welcomed their daughter Olivia not long after. Olivia is just over a year old and she's walking and talking.
"She's talking to you? Because she hasn't said sh-t to me," Bobby playfully asked his wife.
Danielle said she never thought she'd want to be a stay-at-home mom but now that she is, she's loving it. Bobby could no longer travel for work due to the quarantine, but he said Danielle was thriving in this environment -- and she agreed, calling herself a homebody.
"She does really, really well not seeing people," Bobby noted.
Bobby made Olivia some scrambled eggs and was sporting a 25-day beard, and he said he had lost track of the days due to being in the house so long.
Stephanie and AJ
AJ said he loved to bother Stephanie when she's working because needed some stimulation during the day.
The Season 8 couple had traveled around the world, but Stephanie admitted they were just now traveling around their apartment.
AJ joked their patio was a city in Japan and then vented to the cameras, "Thanks to this pandemic, I am out on my ass. Owning a head-hunting and staffing agency really doesn't pay the bills anymore for me because no one is interviewing and nobody is hiring."
But Stephanie said she's busy as ever and still working as a financial consultant. Stephanie had taken over AJ's office, and AJ told the cameras he felt nervous about being unemployed.
"Right now, I'm relying on Stephanie to bring home the bacon, so it's a little emasculating as well. I'm a very traditional guy, but that's what marriage is about, relying on each other in times of need," AJ insisted.
Jessica and Austin
Jessica and Austin were on Day 26 of quarantine and had only been married for several months.
Jessica was initially worried about Austin traveling often for work, but she said the tables had turned and now she's the one gone for work all the time as a nurse.
Austin said he was just waiting around waiting for Jessica to get home all the time, and the couple shared a good laugh over that. Jessica admitted they're a "pretty boring" couple.
But then Jessica revealed to Austin her work was opening up a COVID-ICU and her boss had asked her to be the director of the new unit. Jessica was essentially getting promoted, but Austin acknowledged it was "bitter sweet" since she'd be exposed to the virus all the time.
Jessica, however, insisted she really loved her job and was excited about the new opportunity. Austin knew his wife would rise to the challenge, but he was still worried for her and wished he could protect her.
"This is my job. This is what I signed up to do. So I'm going to do it, but I appreciate his concern," Jessica noted in a confessional.
Austin told Jessica that he was proud of her, and then Jessica assured her husband that he didn't need to protect her.