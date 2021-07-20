Married at First Sight couple Erik Lake and Virginia Coombs have finally confirmed they've filed for divorce, but the couple claims they haven't ruled out reconciling down the road.

ADVERTISEMENT
Erik and Virginia stayed together on "Decision Day" and now star on Season 3 of Married at First Sight: Couples Cam, however, court documents obtained by multiple press outlets reveal the pair had separated on April 29, 2021 and just filed for divorce in Georgia on June 29.

RELATED: 'MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT' COUPLES NOW: WHERE ARE THEY NOW? WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS RE-MARRIED? (PHOTOS)

The couple's divorce is expected to be granted on July 30, but over the last several months, Virginia and Erik led fans to believe they're still together.

"We've made best efforts to keep some parts of our relationship out of the public eye," Erik and Virginia explained to E! News in a July 15 statement.

"This entire process has been difficult as is without the constant chatter of public opinion. Contrary to popular belief, we've been together and trying to make our marriage work since Decision Day."

The pair added, "While we have decided to get a divorce, we aren't closing the doors on a possible future together."

While Erik and Virginia clearly have their fair share of problems to work through, love is apparently at the root of their relationship.

"We love each other and will continue to navigate our new reality post show," the couple said.

Erik and Virginia's divorce is reportedly being filmed in real time and will be addressed in future Season 3 episodes of Married at First Sight: Couples Cam on Lifetime.

Given news of Erik and Virginia's divorce first broke in June, a contract with Lifetime would explain why Virginia and Erik waited until now to publicly confirm their split.

RELATED: 'MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT' SEASON 13 COUPLES: MEET THE NEW COUPLES AND LEARN ABOUT THE CAST (PHOTOS)

In late June, Virginia actually posted a photo in which she and Erik were embracing on a beach and seemed happy via Instagram Stories.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"Social media can be very toxic. And for that reason, [Erik] and I decided a few weeks back to take our relationship off social media," Virginia wrote alongside the photo.

"We did a very public experiment and appreciate all the support but are currently enjoying some privacy. Please be respectful of that and remember to always be kind."

Virginia also lashed out at Married at First Sight fans claiming she and Erik were only staying together for the sake of Married at First Sight: Couples Cam.

"We would never fake or do anything for show," Virginia responded on Instagram, E! News reported.

"I promise we will be able to discuss more in the future... but for now, please quit being hateful and respect that we are real people."

Around that same time, Erik and Virginia's Married at First Sight co-star Chris Williams alleged on his Instagram Stories that Virginia was a bad influence on her husband because Erik had received a DUI and completed a court-mandated rehab for 45 days.

Chris also alleged Virginia had traveled to Mexico while Erik was in rehab and attempted to have a threesome with her MAFS co-star Haley Harris' brother and his spouse.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

ADVERTISEMENT
Although the couple's divorce documents state Virginia and Erik had separated on April 29, Virginia also denied breakup speculation in May, telling a fan in the comments section of one of her Instagram photos, "I am not single!"

The photo showed Virginia debuting her new black hair color, and Erik fed into the couple's alleged storyline by writing on the post, "Beautiful as always... I have a thing for dark haired women," along with a fire emoji.

Speculation Virginia and Erik had broken up at the time swirled because Virginia was accused of flirting with another guy at a bar and partying with girlfriends in Atlanta without her wedding ring.

"Either she is no longer with Erik, or she's cheating," an alleged witness at the bar wrote on Reddit.

"She was ALL over a guy at The Ivy in Buckhead Atlanta last night. And the way he was holding her while dancing, and while at the bar... they certainly were not 'just friends.'"

But Virginia insisted on Instagram Stories in May that her wedding ring "never comes off" and photos had captured her right hand -- not her left, which features her wedding ring.

Erik and Virginia got married in August 2020, and on Married at First Sight's Season 12 Decision-Day episode that aired in early May on Lifetime, Erik got down on one knee and presented Virginia with a silicone wedding band when asking if she'd stay married to him.

Virginia chose to remain Erik's wife because she gushed about how she's in love with him and viewed him to be a sensitive, passionate and protective man with a pure heart.

RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)

Virginia and Erik, however, have major differences, from their cultural and political beliefs to their timeline for having a child.

Virginia also liked to party with her friends on the weekends and Erik wasn't exactly thrilled with Virginia's close relationship with her guy friends.

"He's sometimes too grown up," Virginia told the cameras on Decision Day. "Erik always thinks he knows best... I'd be lying if I said that I'm confident in where me and Erik are. I am a little scared about the next step in our relationship."

And Erik hoped to become the No. 1 person and top priority in Virginia's life. Erik anticipated only time would break down Virginia's walls.

ADVERTISEMENT
During the reunion special, Erik and Virginia revealed that Virginia had moved into Erik's apartment with her pets and was liking it just fine.

The couple insisted their relationship was doing well even though they had normal marital problems and arguments.

On the early-June premiere episode of Couples Cam's third season, Virginia and Erik were shown traveling to Pennsylvania for a visit with Virginia's mother and sister six months into their marriage.

Virginia said she and Erik had grown closer together from the "scrutiny" and "heat" they were receiving online.

Virginia said the mean comments about her appearance and acne online were the hardest to deal with but she and Erik continued to reassure and protect one another.

RELATED: 'MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT' COUPLES NOW: WHERE ARE THEY NOW? WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS RE-MARRIED? (PHOTOS)

Interested in more Married at First Sight news? Join our Married at First Sight Facebook Group or click here to view our Married at First Sight newspage!

And click here for more updates on former Married at First Sight cast members and info on where they are now!


About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHERE ARE THEY NOW?
MORE MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT NEWS