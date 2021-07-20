Erik and Virginia stayed together on "Decision Day" and now star on Season 3 ofMarried at First Sight: Couples Cam, however, court documents obtained by multiple press outlets reveal the pair had separated on April 29, 2021 and just filed for divorce in Georgia on June 29.
"We would never fake or do anything for show," Virginia responded on Instagram, E! News reported.
"I promise we will be able to discuss more in the future... but for now, please quit being hateful and respect that we are real people."
Around that same time, Erik and Virginia's Married at First Sight co-star Chris Williams alleged on his Instagram Stories that Virginia was a bad influence on her husband because Erik had received a DUI and completed a court-mandated rehab for 45 days.
Chris also alleged Virginia had traveled to Mexico while Erik was in rehab and attempted to have a threesome with her MAFS co-star Haley Harris' brother and his spouse.
Although the couple's divorce documents state Virginia and Erik had separated on April 29, Virginia also denied breakup speculation in May, telling a fan in the comments section of one of her Instagram photos, "I am not single!"
The photo showed Virginia debuting her new black hair color, and Erik fed into the couple's alleged storyline by writing on the post, "Beautiful as always... I have a thing for dark haired women," along with a fire emoji.
Speculation Virginia and Erik had broken up at the time swirled because Virginia was accused of flirting with another guy at a bar and partying with girlfriends in Atlanta without her wedding ring.
"Either she is no longer with Erik, or she's cheating," an alleged witness at the bar wrote on Reddit.
"She was ALL over a guy at The Ivy in Buckhead Atlanta last night. And the way he was holding her while dancing, and while at the bar... they certainly were not 'just friends.'"
But Virginia insisted on Instagram Stories in May that her wedding ring "never comes off" and photos had captured her right hand -- not her left, which features her wedding ring.
Erik and Virginia got married in August 2020, and on Married at First Sight's Season 12 Decision-Day episode that aired in early May on Lifetime, Erik got down on one knee and presented Virginia with a silicone wedding band when asking if she'd stay married to him.
Virginia chose to remain Erik's wife because she gushed about how she's in love with him and viewed him to be a sensitive, passionate and protective man with a pure heart.
Virginia and Erik, however, have major differences, from their cultural and political beliefs to their timeline for having a child.
Virginia also liked to party with her friends on the weekends and Erik wasn't exactly thrilled with Virginia's close relationship with her guy friends.
"He's sometimes too grown up," Virginia told the cameras on Decision Day. "Erik always thinks he knows best... I'd be lying if I said that I'm confident in where me and Erik are. I am a little scared about the next step in our relationship."
And Erik hoped to become the No. 1 person and top priority in Virginia's life. Erik anticipated only time would break down Virginia's walls.
During the reunion special, Erik and Virginia revealed that Virginia had moved into Erik's apartment with her pets and was liking it just fine.
The couple insisted their relationship was doing well even though they had normal marital problems and arguments.
On the early-June premiere episode of Couples Cam's third season, Virginia and Erik were shown traveling to Pennsylvania for a visit with Virginia's mother and sister six months into their marriage.
Virginia said she and Erik had grown closer together from the "scrutiny" and "heat" they were receiving online.
Virginia said the mean comments about her appearance and acne online were the hardest to deal with but she and Erik continued to reassure and protect one another.