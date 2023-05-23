LL Cool J to recur as Sam Hanna on 'NCIS: Hawai'i'
UPI News Service, 05/23/2023
NCIS: Los Angeles star LL Cool J is set to reprise his role of Sam Hanna is Season 3 of NCIS: Hawai'i.
"Let's do this!!!" the actor tweeted Monday, along with a photo of him with his new co-star Vanessa Lachey.
The actor had a cameo in Monday's Hawai'i Season 2 finale on CBS when Sam lent a hand to Jane Tennant (Lachey) and Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson) while they were under fire in Venezuela.
"All of us at NCIS: Hawai'i have been huge fans of LL Cool J for years and couldn't be more thrilled or honored to be adding his spectacular talent to our ohana for Season 3," executive producers Matt Bosack, Jan Nash and Christopher Silber said in a joint statement Monday.
The cast also includes Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills, Yasmine Al-Bustami and Jason Antoon.
NCIS: Los Angeles wrapped up its 14-season run on Sunday.
