The Crown actress Claire Foy and Doctor Strange alum Benedict Cumberbatch will lead the voice cast of the animated adaptation of Judith Kerr's beloved children's book, Mog's Christmas.

Also expected to be heard in the British Channel 4 project are Adjoa Andoh, Miriam Margolyes, Maggie Steed, Zawe Ashton and Charlie Higson

Tacy Kneale, Kerr's daughter, will provide the titular cat's "purrs and meows."

"Our own Mog was a huge part of my childhood. I hope I've done her justice!' Kneale said in a press release Tuesday.

Kerr's Mog series includes 18 picture books.

"We are utterly delighted to be bringing Mog to screen with our partners. It is the perfect Christmas tale full of fun and adventure with a star-studded cast including Claire Foy as Mrs. Thomas and Benedict Cumberbatch as Mr. Thomas," said Gwawr Lloyd, drama commissioning editor at Channel 4.

"Channel 4 has a long-standing relationship with Lupus Films and together with their creative flair we have brought so many classic stories to the screen that have been enjoyed by generations of viewers. Judith Kerr's much-loved Mog will be a great addition to this collection and a really special festive treat for the audience."