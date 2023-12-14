Netflix announced the second cast member of the upcoming dark comedy No Good Deed on Thursday. Lisa Kudrow will co-star in the series.

Ray Romano was the first cast member announced. Romano plays Paul Morgan, a husband trying to sell his house.

Kudrow will play Paul's wife, Lydia. Netflix describes Lydia as a former concert pianist and mother of two who does not want to sell the home.

In the show, three families will express interest in buying the house, causing problems for the Morgans.

Dead to Me creator Liz Feldman created No Good Deed. It will be eight episodes.