Apple TV+ announced Thursday that it has renewed Platonic for a second season. The Season 1 finale aired July 12.

Platonic stars Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen as childhood friends who reconnect as adults. Sylvia (Byrne) is married with children and Will (Rogen) has just gotten divorced.

Rogen and Byrne also executive produce Platonic with creators Nicholas Stoller and Francesca Delbanco. Byrne and Rogen played husband and wife in the Neighbors films, both directed by Stoller.

Stoller and Delbanco promised the characters would remain platonic in season 2. "Season Two spoiler alert: Will and Sylvia won't get together this time, either," the co-creators said in a statement.

Luke Macfarlane plays Sylvia's husband. Tre Hale, Andrew Lopez and Carla Gallo also star.