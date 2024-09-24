League of Legends has officially unveiled its 2024 World Championships anthem by Linkin Park.

The popular video game released a single and music video for the song "Heavy is the Crown," performed by Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda and the band's new singer Emily Armstrong.

The video shows animated versions of Linkin Park performing in a white castle. Members of pro League teams are seen storming the fortress, hoping to best reigning world champions T1.

The video ends with T1's Faker placing the crown on a throne and heading out with teammates Zeus, Oner, Gumayusi and Keria to defend their title.

This year's Worlds will take place Sept. 25 to Nov. 2 in the cities of Berlin, Paris and London. The championship match will be held at The O2 Arena in London.

K-pop group NewJeans released "Gods" as the 2023 Worlds anthem in October. The final took place at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, where T1 beat Weibo Gaming to take its fourth world championship.