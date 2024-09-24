Netflix is gearing up for the release of Outer Banks Season 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Tuesday featuring Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline.

Outer Banks is a teen drama set in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. The show follows the "Pogues," a group of teenagers who search for treasure in the Outer Banks and beyond.

Season 4 will be split into two parts, with Part 1 to premiere Oct. 10 and Part 2 to follow Nov. 7.

The new season begins with the Pogues planning to "live the good life, the simple life" and put treasure hunting behind them, but the group soon gets swept up in a search for Blackbeard's gold.

Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow and Carlacia Grant also star, with J. Anthony Crane, Pollyanna McIntosh Brianna Brown , Rigo Sanchez and Mia Challis to join the cast.

Outer Banks was renewed for Season 4 in February 2023.