Apple TV+ is teasing the new series Disclaimer.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the show Tuesday featuring Cate Blanchett

Disclaimer is a psychological thriller based on the Renee Knight novel. The adaptation is written and directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron (Y tu mama tambien, Gravity).

Blanchett stars as Catherine Ravenscroft, an acclaimed journalist "who built her reputation revealing the misdeeds and transgressions of others. When she receives a novel from an unknown author, she is horrified to realize she is now the main character in a story that exposes her deepest secrets and threatens to destroy her family."

"As Catherine races to uncover the writer's true identity, she is forced to confront her past before it destroys her life and her relationships with her husband Robert (Sacha Baron Cohen) and son Nicholas (Kodi Smit-McPhee)," an official synopsis reads.

The trailer shows Catherine (Blanchett) try to keep her "deadly secret" as flashbacks show glimpses of a romantic tryst from her past. Meanwhile, the author of the book appears to be a grieving father ( Kevin Kline ).

Louis Partridge, Lesley Manville, Leila George and Hoyeon also star.

Disclaimer is a seven-part adaptation and will have a two-episode premiere Oct. 11. Apple TV+ previously shared a teaser trailer.

Other upcoming adaptations based on books include The Wild Robot, Salem's Lot and Wicked.