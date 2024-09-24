Disney released the first full-length trailer for Wizards Beyond Waverly Place on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The show is a sequel to the supernatural comedy, The Wizards of Waverly Place, which aired 2007-12.

set to premiere Oct. 29 on Disney Channel and next day on Disney+

"Wizards Beyond Waverly Place follows an adult Justin Russo, who has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, Giada, Roman and Milo," a synopsis said.

"When Justin's sister Alex brings Billie to his home seeking help, Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities -- and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World."

David Henrie reprises his role of Justin Russo in the series, while Selena Gomez will once again play Alex as a guest star in the first episode.

They also serve as executive producers on the project, which features Mimi Gianopulos as Giada, Alkaio Thiele as Roman and Max Matenko as Milo.

Billie Taylor Cora plays the Russo brothers' best friend Winter and Janice LeAnn Brown plays Billie.