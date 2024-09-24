The BBC has announced it renewed its contemporary crime drama, Sherwood, for a third season.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Sherwood has quickly established itself as one of the all-time great television dramas, with its impeccable mix of characters, story and themes that have gripped and resonated with millions of viewers across the United Kingdom," Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama, said in a statement Tuesday.

"We're so pleased to be working with James Graham and the team to bring his exciting plans for Sherwood's third chapter to the BBC."