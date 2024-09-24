Barbie icon Margot Robbie and Priscilla actor Jacob Elordi have signed on to play doomed lovers Cathy and Heathcliff in a new Wuthering Heights film.

Oscar-winning scribe Emerald Fennell is to write, direct and produce the latest screen adaptation of Emily Bronte 's Gothic novel.

Filming is expected to take place in England in 2025.

Set in the early 19th century, the romance follows wealthy Cathy who grows up loving her foster brother, chooses to marry wealthy Edgar, dies pining for Heathcliff, then haunts him until he goes mad.

The most recent film adaptation was in 2011 and starred Kaya Scodelario as Cathy and James Howson as Heathcliff.