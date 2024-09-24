Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.They include:-- Writer Horace Walpole in 1717-- John Marshall, fourth chief justice of the United States, in 1755-- Suffragist\/writer Frances Harper in 1825-- Candy company founder Franklin Mars in 1883-- Golf Hall of Fame member Tommy Armour in 1894-- Novelist F. Scott Fitzgerald in 1896-- American astronaut John Young in 1930-- Muppet creator Jim Henson in 1936-- Musician\/photographer Linda Eastman McCartney (Wings) in 1941-- Television commentator Lou Dobbs in 1945-- Football Hall of Fame member "Mean" Joe Greene in 1946 (age 78)-- Actor Gordon Clapp in 1948 (age 76)-- Comedian\/actor Phil Hartman in 1948-- Actor Harriet Walter in 1950 (age 74)-- Actor Kevin Sorbo in 1958 (age 66)-- Actor Nia Vardalos in 1962 (age 62)-- Celebrity chef Robert Irvine in 1965 (age 59)-- Musician Shawn Crahan (Slipknot) in 1969 (age 55)-- Actor Jackie Sandler in 1974 (age 50)-- Actor Ian Bohen in 1976 (age 48)-- Former wrestler\/WWE official Stephanie McMahon in 1976 (age 48)-- TV personality Ross Mathews in 1979 (age 45)-- Gymnast Morgan Hamm in 1982 (age 42)-- Gymnast Paul Hamm in 1982 (age 42)-- Actor Eloise Mumford in 1986 (age 38)-- Actor Spencer Treat Clark in 1987 (age 37)-- Actor Ben Platt in 1993 (age 31)-- Actor Joe Locke in 2003 (age 21)