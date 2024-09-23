Kate Winslet, Kerry Washington and Joey King are among this year's WIF honorees.

ADVERTISEMENT

Previously known as Women in Film, WIF "will celebrate the industry leaders who demonstrate that strength in collaboration, inclusion, and uplifting stories can change culture for the better" during the WIF Honors presentation.

Kate Winslet is set to receive acknowledgment for her work on Lee, a film about a female photojournalist during World War II.

She will receive the Crystal Award for Advocacy in Film alongside Ellen Kuras, who directed the movie.

Kerry Washington will also feted during the ceremony for "her outstanding contributions to both creative and business sectors in entertainment," a press release states.

Washington is well known for starring in Scandal, and also has her own production company that focuses on sharing stories that might otherwise go untold.

She is set to receive the Entrepreneur in Entertainment Award.

Meanwhile, Joey King, known for The Conjuring and The Act, will be acknowledged for "her impressive acting and producing work within the screen industries and her embodiment of style and grace."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

King will receive the WIF Max Mara Face of the Future Award.

The Crystal Award for Advocacy in TV will go to Michelle Buteau and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel, while the Jane Fonda Humanitarian Award will go to Annette Bening.

WIF's chief executive officer, Kirsten Schaffer said that this year's stars are the embodiment of WIF's values.

"Their remarkable contributions, both on and off the screen, are a testament to the progress we continue to make toward a more equitable and inclusive entertainment industry," she said.

The ceremony will be held Oct. 24.