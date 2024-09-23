The Tony Awards will return in June 2025.

CBS announced in a press release Monday that the 78th annual Tonys will take place June 8 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

The Tonys will air at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS and also stream on Paramount+. The awards show originally debuted in 1947 and has aired on CBS since 1978.

The Broadway League and American Theatre Wing present the Tonys to honor theater professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway.

The event is produced in collaboration with Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, and White Cherry Entertainment. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss are executive producers and showrunners for White Cherry, with Weiss also serving as director.

Host, performers and nominations have yet to be announced.

The 2024 Tony Awards were held June 16 at the David H. Koch Theatre at Lincoln Center and aired on CBS.

Ariana DeBose, a singer and actress who starred in West Side Story (2021), hosted the event for the third consecutive year. Outsiders, Danielle Radcliffe, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Paulson and Jonathan Groff were among the night's winners.