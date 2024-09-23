Days of Our Lives will kick off Season 60 with a special event for fans Nov. 2.

ADVERTISEMENT
Called "Day of Days," the celebration will feature appearances from the soap opera's stars, which include Josh Taylor, James Reynolds, Eric Martsolf, Deidre Hall, Robert Scott Wilson, Paul Telfer, Stephen Nichols and Billy Flynn, Galen Gering, Jackee Harry, Raven Bowens, Dan Feuerriegel, Carson Boatman, Elia Cantu and Abigail Klein.

Linsey Godfrey, Ashley Puzemis, Leo Howard, Cherie Jimenez, Susan Hayes, Al Calderon, Martha Madison, Brandon Beemer, Stacy Haiduk, Wally Kurth, Judi Evans, Tina Huang, Casey Moss, John Paul Lavoisier, Lamon Archey, Sal Stowers, Kennedy Garcia, Colton Little and Brandon Barash are also set to attend.

The celebrity attendees will be available for autographs and photos, and they will participate in question and answer sessions, a press release states.

"The beloved daytime soap celebrates both legacy mainstays and new faces," an official description reads. "And recently made Daytime Emmy Awards history with Dick Van Dyke's win for his guest star appearance."

"Days of Days" kicks off at 10 a.m. Nov. 2 in Los Angeles' Peacock Theater.