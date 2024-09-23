Days of Our Lives will kick off Season 60 with a special event for fans Nov. 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Linsey Godfrey, Ashley Puzemis, Leo Howard, Cherie Jimenez, Susan Hayes, Al Calderon, Martha Madison, Brandon Beemer, Stacy Haiduk, Wally Kurth, Judi Evans, Tina Huang, Casey Moss, John Paul Lavoisier, Lamon Archey, Sal Stowers, Kennedy Garcia, Colton Little and Brandon Barash are also set to attend.

The celebrity attendees will be available for autographs and photos, and they will participate in question and answer sessions, a press release states.

"The beloved daytime soap celebrates both legacy mainstays and new faces," an official description reads. "And recently made Daytime Emmy Awards history with Dick Van Dyke's win for his guest star appearance."

"Days of Days" kicks off at 10 a.m. Nov. 2 in Los Angeles' Peacock Theater.