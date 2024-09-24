Director Ryan Coogler (Black Panther, Creed) is back with a new thriller titled Sinners.

Michael B. Jordan is starring in a dual role as twin brothers who return to their hometown, hoping to escape their troubled pasts. However, the pair soon find a new, even darker threat awaits them.

In the trailer, which dropped Tuesday, a preacher tells the brothers "if you keep dancing with the devil, one day he's gonna follow you home."

Hailee Steinfeld (Bumblebee), Jack O'Connell (Ferrari), Wunmi Mosaku (Passenger), Jayme Lawson (The Woman King), Omar Benson Miller (True Lies) and Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods) also star.

The film will premiere in theaters on March 7.