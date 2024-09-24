MGM+ is developing the new series Robin Hood.

The streaming service said in a press release Tuesday that it has ordered a new drama inspired by the legendary outlaw from folklore.

The new show reimagines "the classic tale of the roguish outlaw hero who stole from the rich and gave to the poor" as "a smart, sweeping, romantic adventure."

The series hails from Lionsgate Television, with John Glenn to serve as showrunner and Jonathan English (Librarians: The Next Chapter) to direct. The pair will also be writers and executive producers, alongside Todd Lieberman of Hidden Pictures.

Robin Hood will have a 10-episode first season and film at PFI Studios in Serbia. Production will begin in February, with the show expected to premiere on MGM+ later in 2025.

The story of Robin Hood has been adapted several times, including as a 1973 animated Disney film, a 1991 live-action film starring Kevin Costner , and a 2010 film starring Russell Crowe

MGM+'s Robin Hood will bring "historical authenticity" and "psychological depth" to the tale, along with a heightened focus on the relationship between Robin Hood and Marian.

"Following the Norman invasion of England, Rob -- a Saxon forester's son -- and Marian, the daughter of a Norman lord -- fall in love and work together to fight for justice and freedom. As Rob rises as the leader of a band of rebel outlaws, Marian infiltrates the power at court, as both work together to thwart royal corruption and bring peace to the land," an official synopsis reads.

Head of MGM+ Michael Wright said, "We call MGM+ television for movie lovers and English and Glenn's Robin Hood is the epitome of our brand promise."

"John and Jonathan bring an epic scale and a deeply resonant narrative to this fresh take of Robin Hood," added Jocelyn Sabo, SVP of scripted television development at Lionsgate.

Robin Hood will stream on MGM+ in the United States. The show will also be available to MGM+ viewers in Britain, Italy, Germany, Spain, Latin America, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.