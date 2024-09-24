Daveed Diggs has landed a role in The Boys Season 5.

The show confirmed Diggs' casting on social media Tuesday but did not share details about his role.

"New S5 crumbs... let's all welcome Daveed Diggs to The Boys family, shall we? He'll be playing a character in the show. That's all ya get for now," the post reads.

Diggs is a singer and actor known for originating the roles of Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson in the Broadway musical Hamilton. He presently plays Andre Layton on the TNT series Snowpiercer.

The Boys is a satirical superhero series based on the Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson comic book of the same name. The show follows the titular Boys, a team of vigilantes bent on taking down a group of corrupt superheroes.

Showrunner Eric Kripke announced in June that Season 5 will be the show's last.

"Season 5 will be the Final Season! Always my plan, I just had to be cagey till I got the final OK from Vought. Thrilled to bring the story to a gory, epic, moist climax," Kripke said at the time.

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell and Colby Minifie.

Season 4 premiered on Prime Video in June.

The Boys spinoff Gen V was renewed for a second season in October 2023.