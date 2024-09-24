Disney+ announced the release dates for two Pixar series on Tuesday. Dream Productions premieres Dec. 11, while Win or Lose debuts Feb. 19.

Dream Productions is a spin-off of the Inside Out films. In those films, the emotions of teenager Riley are personified individual beings inside her mind.

In Dream Productions, Inside Out character Joy (voiced by Amy Poehler) introduces the part of Riley's mind that produces dreams. Dream Productions will be a four-episode limited series.

Kensington Tallman, the voice of Riley in Inside Out 2, and her co-stars recently told UPI they would love to continue voicing their characters through their teenage years. Tallman returns as the voice of Riley in the series, along with Phyllis Smith, Tony Hale and Lewis Black.

Dream Productions features the voices of Paula Pell, Richard Ayoade, Maya Rudolph, Ally Maki and Liza Lapira.