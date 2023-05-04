Fox announced the cast of its upcoming reality TV competition Stars on Mars on Thursday. Lance Armstrong, Ronda Rousey, Tallulah Willis, Ariel Winter and eight more celebrities have joined.

Stars on Mars simulates a human colony on Mars. As Mission Control commander, William Shatner gives the celebrities weekly missions as they live together on a simulated Mars colony, eliminating one contestant each week.

Former cyclist Armstrong previously turned down Dancing with the Stars after being stripped of Tour de France titles due to drug use. Armstrong told the BBC in 2015 he would not use drugs if he was starting out then, but drugs were pervasive in the '90s.

Armstrong has since appeared in the 2017 film Tour de Pharmacy, several ESPN 30 for 30 documentaries and in the audience of WWE Raw.

Rousey appeared in action movies The Expendables 3 and Furious 7 before her final UFC fight. Rousey is the first woman inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame and has since wrestled with WWE. She had a daughter in 2021.

Comedian Natasha Leggero, football player Marshawn Lynch, "McLovin" actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse , figure skater Adam Rippon , restaurateur and TV host Tom Schwartz, football player and analyst Richard Sherman, singer/songwriter/dancer Tinashe and actor/author Porsha William Goubadia are the other Stars on Mars.

Stars on Mars premieres June 5 and airs Mondays on FOX.