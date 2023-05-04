Max released the trailer for What Am I Eating? With Zooey Deschanel on Thursday. The show premieres May 23 on the streaming service.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the trailer, Deschanel investigates myths about consuming fat and bread. She gets her hands deep in the dough herself.

Photos also show correspondents Sophia Roe, Carlos Parisi, Dariany Santana and others in additional segments.

Episode descriptions show that fat is the subject of the first episode and episode 5 deals with grains and carbs. Other episodes deal with fruit, cereal and how to make greens more enticing.

The season finale deals with chocolate. There are six total episodes in the first season.

Deschanel turned 43 in January. She has joined the cast of Physical for its upcoming third season, her first scripted series since New Girl.