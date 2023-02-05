M. Night Shyamalan's thriller, Knock at the Cabin, is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $14.2 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is 80 for Brady with $12.5 million, followed by Avatar: The Way of Water at No. 3 with $10.8 million, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish at No. 4 with $8 million and BTS: Yet to Come in Theaters at No. 5 with $6.3 million.

Rounding out the top tier are A Man Called Otto at No. 6 with $4.2 million, M3GAN at No. 7 with $3.8 million, Missing at No. 8 with $3.7 million, The Chosen at No. 9 with $3.6 million and Pathaan at No. 10 with $2.7 million.

Knock it the Cabin ended Avatar's seven-week reign at the top of the domestic box office where it earned about $640 million.

This weekend's 10 highest performers raked in a total of about $70 million.