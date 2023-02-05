Actress Megan Fox announced on Instagram this weekend that she is recovering from injuries, but she did not explain how she sustained them.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Off the plane with a broken wrist and a concussion straight to a Grammys part," Fox posted on Saturday.

She also shared photos of her looking stunning in a strapless, floor-length red gown.

Two of the pictures show her posing alone and a third shows her standing with her fiance, musician Machine Gun Kelly, wearing a black suit.

The post has gotten more than 1.6 million "likes."

UsMagazine.com published photos of her in the same ensemble, but sporting a pink wrist brace.

Kelly goes into Sunday's Grammys ceremony with a nomination for Best Rock Album for Mainstream Sellout.