Kid Cudi is engaged to be married.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 40-year-old singer and rapper announced his engagement to fashion designer Lola Abecassis Sartore in a post Thursday on Instagram.

Kid Cudi, born Scott Mescudi, shared the news alongside photos of himself and Sartore at the London premiere of his Paramount+ series Knuckles.

"My fiance Lola and me at the Knuckles premiere. This amazing woman makes me so happy, she is everything to me and im so excited to share this news w u all," he captioned the post. "Life is wild, and right when I felt my future was uncertain, it became crystal clear with Lola. Happy Cud in full effect."

Sartore, a menswear designer who previously worked for Louis Vuitton, confirmed the news in a post on her own account.

"I never thought I could love someone this much! So proud to call you my fiance Scott," she wrote. "I can't wait for you all to see this amazing man in the new Knuckles show!"

Kid Cudi has a 14-year-old daughter, Vada, from a previous relationship.

The singer and rapper plays Agent Mason in Knuckles, a live-action and animated series in the Sonic the Hedgehog universe. The show premieres April 26 on Paramount+.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!