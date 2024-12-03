UnPrisoned, Scandal and Django Unchained actress Kerry Washington was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Feeling like the luckiest girl in the galaxy deeply grateful for this immense honor thank you to every actor, writer, producer, director, casting director, agent, manager, crew member and most especially to every single viewer and fan!" Washington, 47, captioned a carousel of Instagram photos of her before and during the event.

"THANK YOU When you visit Hollywood, come find this and know that it's not my it's OUR star because you helped make this dream come true. #HollywoodWalkOfFame."

Media mogul Tyler Perry and TV screenwriter-producer Shonda Rhimes were among the guests at the event in which Washington was presented with Star No. 2,796 in front of the W Hollywood Hotel.

Washington's husband Nnamdi Asomugha, and her parents, Earl and Valerie, were also there to cheer her on.

"The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is honored to welcome actress Kerry Washington to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Her extraordinary talent and dedication to her craft have not only made her a beloved actress, but also an inspiration to many," Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremonies, said in a statement.

"Honoring her with this special award is a celebration of her remarkable contribution to the world of entertainment."

Washington will soon be seen in the Netflix films The Six Triple Eight and Knives Out: Wake Up Dead Man.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

She also penned her memoir, Thicker than Water, which was released in 2023.