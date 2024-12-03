The Queen's Gambit and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga actress Anya Taylor-Joy has signed on to star in and executive produce the Apple TV+ limited series, Lucky.

The drama is based on the best-selling novel by the same name by Marissa Stapley, which was also a Reese's Book Club pick.

"Reese's Book Club began with the goal of deepening connections -- to the stories, to the storytellers and to the community we are building," producer Reese Witherspoon said in a press release Monday.

"It is incredibly rewarding to be able to amplify these female-centric stories and their authors, see our community connect with them, then see them take on a whole new life on screen," she added.

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with Apple TV+ and the incomparable Anya Taylor-Joy, plus our brilliant creator Jonathan Tropper and his wonderful co-showrunner Cassie Pappas, to bring this compelling series -- based on Marissa Stapley's fantastic novel -- to audiences around the world."