Saturday Night Live legends Chris Rock and Martin Short are returning to guest host episodes of the sketch-comedy show in New York this month.

Rock will headline the Dec. 14 show when Gracie Abrams will be the musical guest.

Short will star in the Dec. 21 episode when Hozier will drop by to sing.

Paul Mescal was previously announced as this weekend's guest host. Shaboozey will provide the musical entertainment.