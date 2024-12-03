Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut are set to announce this year's Golden Globe Awards nominees for excellence in film and television Monday morning.

Those competing in the top 10 categories will be revealed live at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT on CBS Mornings.

A complete roster of nominees in 27 categories will also be available on the GoldenGlobes.com website, as well as its official social media accounts.

Winners will be announced live from a Los Angeles gala on Jan. 5. The ceremony will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+

Comedian Nikki Glaser is set to host.

Ted Danson is to receive the 2025 Carol Burnett Award, which honors a person in the television industry "who has made outstanding contributions to television on or off screen," according to organizers.

Viola Davis is to accept the Cecil B. DeMille Award for being "a luminary whose profound talent has continuously shifted the lens through which we see and understand film," a Globes press release from last month said.