Ted Danson is to receive the 2025 Carol Burnett Award, which honors a person in the television industry "who has made outstanding contributions to television on or off screen," according to organizers.
Viola Davis is to accept the Cecil B. DeMille Award for being "a luminary whose profound talent has continuously shifted the lens through which we see and understand film," a Globes press release from last month said.
