The Walsh Sisters, a television adaptation of Marian Keyes' beloved novels, is slated to begin filming in early 2025.

"This is SO exciting!!!!" Keyes said in a statement Tuesday.

"I'm beside myself! I love the scripts; they've really kept the spirit of the books. It's been almost impossible to keep this a secret and it's a great feeling that the news is now out in the world."

No casting for the show, which will include six hour-long episodes, has been announced yet.

It will first air on Ireland's RTE before moving to Great Britain's BBC.

"Set in their Dublin hometown, The Walsh Sisters follows the lives of Anna, Rachel, Maggie, Claire and Helen as they navigate the peaks and troughs of their late 20s and 30s," a synopsis said.

"This is a sisterhood full of in-jokes, hand-me-down resentments and more than a few old wounds. But their DNA, history and shared love of power ballads keep the Walsh sisters together in the face of heartbreak, grief, addiction and parenthood."