Big Little Lies star Shailene Woodley says Season 3 of the hit HBO series is "happening."

The 33-year-old actress gave an update on the show during Monday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon

Woodley shared how she recently ran into co-star Nicole Kidman, who confirmed Season 3 is in the works.

"I ran into Nicole Kidman a few months ago and I was like, 'So, what's the...' And she's like, 'It's happening,'" the star said. "I was like, 'It is? It's happening?' She's like, 'Yeah.' I was like, 'But when? How? When? Why? How?'"

"I think it's a lot of people with a lot of schedules. And our beautiful director from Season 1 passed away," she added, referencing late director Jean-Marc Vallee. "And that was really hard for everyone. So I think the whole experience has been a little bit one of trying to find all the right pieces to come together."

Woodley plays Jane Chapman on Big Little Lies, a drama series based on the Liane Moriarty novel of the same name. Season 1 premiered on HBO in 2017 and was followed by Season 2 in 2019.

Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Kravitz, Laura Dern, Alexander Skarsgard, Adam Scott and Jeffrey Nordling also star.

On The Tonight Show, Woodley also confirmed she will play late rock and roll icon Janis Joplin in a new biopic.

"I'm really excited," the actress said. "We've been working on it for seven years now, and it's just -- she's such a groovy chick, man. She really brought the light to this planet in a really singular way."