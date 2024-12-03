Shailene Woodley confirms 'Big Little Lies' Season 3 is 'happening'
UPI News Service, 12/03/2024
Big Little Lies star Shailene Woodley says Season 3 of the hit HBO series is "happening."
The 33-year-old actress gave an update on the show during Monday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.
Woodley shared how she recently ran into co-star Nicole Kidman, who confirmed Season 3 is in the works.
"I ran into Nicole Kidman a few months ago and I was like, 'So, what's the...' And she's like, 'It's happening,'" the star said. "I was like, 'It is? It's happening?' She's like, 'Yeah.' I was like, 'But when? How? When? Why? How?'"
"I think it's a lot of people with a lot of schedules. And our beautiful director from Season 1 passed away," she added, referencing late director Jean-Marc Vallee. "And that was really hard for everyone. So I think the whole experience has been a little bit one of trying to find all the right pieces to come together."
Woodley plays Jane Chapman on Big Little Lies, a drama series based on the Liane Moriarty novel of the same name. Season 1 premiered on HBO in 2017 and was followed by Season 2 in 2019.
On The Tonight Show, Woodley also confirmed she will play late rock and roll icon Janis Joplin in a new biopic.
"I'm really excited," the actress said. "We've been working on it for seven years now, and it's just -- she's such a groovy chick, man. She really brought the light to this planet in a really singular way."
