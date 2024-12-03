Ella Purnell's Sweetpea is returning to Sky and Starz for a second season.

The adaptation of C.J. Skuse's novel follows Rhiannon, an oft-overlooked woman with a hair-pulling disorder who works as an administrative assistant at a newspaper.

"Being part of Rhiannon's coming-of-rage journey has been a career highlight for me, and to see fans engage with and relate to our oddball Rhiannon, in all her complexity, feels truly special," Purnell, who is also an executive producer on the project, said in a press release Tuesday.

"I cannot wait for audiences to see what she does next. Stay tuned."

The cast for the dark comedy/thriller also includes Nicole Lecky, Jon Pointing, Calam Lynch, Leah Harvey and Jeremy Swift.

No premiere date has been announced yet.