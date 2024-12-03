Surface will return for a second season in February.

Apple TV+ shared a first-look photo and Feb. 21 premiere date for the season in a press release Tuesday.

Surface is a psychological thriller created, written and executive produced by Veronica West, who also serves as showrunner.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw stars as Sophie, a woman who must "unravel the secrets of her past" when she loses her memory after an apparent suicide attempt.

In Season 2, Sophie "follows the few clues she has, using her vast stolen resources to embed herself in elite British society and discovering a possible connection to a beautiful heiress. But everything changes when a journalist contacts her out of the blue, and Sophie realizes they were working together to expose a shocking scandal about the dangerous people she's now become close to," an official synopsis reads.

Raw also executive produces with Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter of Hello Sunshine. Ed Lilly, Jon East, Lynsey Miller and Alrick Riley are among the Season 2 directors.