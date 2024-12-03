Disney is giving a glimpse of its live-action remake of Snow White.

The studio shared a trailer for the musical fantasy film Tuesday featuring Rachel Zegler (West Side Story, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes).

Snow White reimagines the 1937 animated Disney film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, which is based on the Brothers Grimm fairytale.

Zegler plays Snow White, a princess who flees deep into the woods after her beauty rouses the jealousy of her stepmother, the Evil Queen (Gal Gadot).

Snow White is written by Greta Gerwig (Barbie) and Erin Cressida Wilson, and directed by Marc Webb (500 Days of Summer, The Amazing Spider-Man).

The film features songs from the original film and new music by Pasek and Paul, including the ballad "Waiting on a Wish."

Snow White opens in theaters March 21.