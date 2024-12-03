South Korean singer V has released a new version of his song "Winter Ahead."

On Tuesday, the K-pop star and member of BTS shared a "silent carol version" of the holiday duet with singer Park Hyo-shin.

"Winter Ahead (Silent Carol Ver.)" was accompanied by a black and white visualizer depicting V and Park sharing a meal and conversation on a snowy winter night.

V released the original version of "Winter Ahead" and the song's music video last week.

On Friday, V will also release a new version of the holiday classic "White Christmas" featuring the voice of late singer Bing Crosby.

V released his debut solo album, Layover, in September 2023, and the single "Fri(end)s" in March.

BTS also consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin and Jungkook. The group made its debut in 2013.