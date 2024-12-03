South Korean singer V has released a new version of his song "Winter Ahead."On Tuesday, the K-pop star and member of BTS shared a "silent carol version" of the holiday duet with singer Park Hyo-shin."Winter Ahead (Silent Carol Ver.)" was accompanied by a black and white visualizer depicting V and Park sharing a meal and conversation on a snowy winter night.V released the original version of "Winter Ahead" and the song's music video last week.On Friday, V will also release a new version of the holiday classic "White Christmas" featuring the voice of late singer Bing Crosby.V released his debut solo album, Layover, in September 2023, and the single "Fri(end)s" in March.BTS also consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin and Jungkook. The group made its debut in 2013.