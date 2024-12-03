'Longmire' author hopes show's Netflix exit paves way for new episodes
UPI News Service, 12/03/2024
Author Craig Johnson shared on social media Tuesday his reaction to news that Longmire, the beloved TV show based on his best-selling novels, is leaving Netflix on Dec. 31.
"So, I'm to understand that Netflix is officially dropping Longmire from its lineup at the end of the year even though the show is still alive and well in the ratings," Johnson wrote.
"I hear it's been picked up by Paramount+ and I'm just curious to see if Warner Brothers, now free from the sweetheart deal with Netflix, will finally consider reviving the show... Interesting times," the writer added. "I have to admit that I took a great deal of satisfaction cancelling my Netflix subscription when I got to the box where they asked why and I simply wrote... LONGMIRE."
