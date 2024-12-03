Author Craig Johnson shared on social media Tuesday his reaction to news that Longmire, the beloved TV show based on his best-selling novels, is leaving Netflix on Dec. 31.

ADVERTISEMENT

"So, I'm to understand that Netflix is officially dropping Longmire from its lineup at the end of the year even though the show is still alive and well in the ratings," Johnson wrote.

"I hear it's been picked up by Paramount+ and I'm just curious to see if Warner Brothers, now free from the sweetheart deal with Netflix, will finally consider reviving the show... Interesting times," the writer added. "I have to admit that I took a great deal of satisfaction cancelling my Netflix subscription when I got to the box where they asked why and I simply wrote... LONGMIRE."

Starring Robert Taylor, Lou Diamond Phillips, Bailey Chase, Zahn McClarnon, A. Martinez, Adam Bartley, Katee Sackhoff and Cassidy Freeman, the TV version of Longmire initially aired 2012 to 2017 and has remained popular in reruns on Netflix.

Johnson and most of the cast have expressed interest in future installments of Longmire -- whether it be as a continuation of the series or occasional TV movies.

A fan festival celebrating the tales of the fictional, titular sheriff Walt Longmire is held each summer in Wyoming.

Johnson is still writing mystery books about Walt and his deputies.

First Frost was released in May and Tooth and Claw hit bookstore shelves last month.