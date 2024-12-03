Bel-Air will return for a fourth and final season.

Peacock announced in a press release Tuesday that it renewed the series for Season 4.

Bel-Air is a reimagining of the sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which had a six-season run on NBC from 1990 to 1996.

Jabari Banks stars as Will Smith, a role originated by actor Will Smith, a teenager from the streets of West Philadelphia, who goes to live with family in the wealthy Bel-Air neighborhood of Los Angeles.

"As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases or a world far different from the only one he's ever known," an official synopsis reads.

Other cast members include Adrian Holmes , Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L. Jones and Simone Joy Jones.

Bel-Air is written and executive produced by Carla Banks Waddles, who also serves as showrunner. Smith, Morgan Cooper, Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, Benny Medina, Quincy Jones, and Andy and Susan Borowitz also executive produce.

Bel-Air premiered on Peacock in 2022 and was followed by Season 2 in 2023. Season 3 concluded in September of this year.