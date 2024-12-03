Apple TV+ is teasing the new docuseries The Secret Lives of Animals.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the show Tuesday that introduces the 10-part documentary.

The Secret Lives of Animals showcases 77 unique species in 24 countries over the span of three years, capturing never-before-seen animal behaviors and the "remarkable intelligence of the natural world."

Highlights include "the sounds and vibrations of a unique jumping spider courtship dance, a killifish in Trinidad breathing through its tail when out of the water, and a wood mouse marking its territory with signposts," according to an official synopsis.

Each episode "focuses on specific behaviors that are pivotal in the life cycles of various animals -- from birth and leaving home to raising a family, and from finding food to growing old."

The Secret Lives of Animals hails from the BBC Studios Natural History Unit and is narrated by Paddington and Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville . Matt Brandon (Planet Earth III) serves as showrunner, with Roger Webb (Mammals) as executive producer.

The series premieres Dec. 18.

Apple TV+ and BBC Studios Natural History previously collaborated on the docuseries Prehistoric Planet and The Year the Earth Changed.