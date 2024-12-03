Mermicorno: Starfall is coming to Max in January.

Max announced in a press release Tuesday that the animated series will premiere Jan. 16.

Mermicorno: Starfall is a collaboration between animation studio Atomic Cartoons and the lifestyle brand Tokidoki.

The show "invites audiences into a dazzling underwater world where a team of Mermicornos (enchanting mermaid-unicorns) embark on exciting, hilarious and stylish adventures to save the ocean from the evil Ika Inkblot."

"During their epic missions, our heroes unlock the magic of creative self-expression, discover new depths of friendship, and find the best bowl of ramen in the sea," an official synopsis reads.

The voice cast includes Bryn McAuley as Astra, Pearl Girl and Barb; Annick Obonsawin as Gwen and Royal Mother Pearl; Jonathan Langdon as Natique and Sawtooth; Kimberly-Ann Truong as Squishella; Kaya Kanashiro as Kameko; and Jeremy Harris is Ika Inkblot.

"Mermicorno: Starfall brings to life the extraordinary world and iconic look of tokidoki, filled with marvelous characters, colorful worlds and creative powers that will resonate with viewers of all ages," said Aaron Behl, SVP of Atomic Originals. "We are honored to be trusted by tokidoki to create the first series based on their brand. And we couldn't have found a better voice cast whose performances truly embody the spirit of the characters and enhance these magical journeys."

Tokidoki co-founder and chief creative officer Simone Legno called the show "a dream come true."

"I can't wait for everyone to dive into this adventure," the artist and designer said.

Tokidoki is a Japanese-inspired lifestyle brand that launched in 2005. The brand has collaborated with Hello Kitty, Barbie, fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, and other brands and artists.