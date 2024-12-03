Sebastian Stan's A Different Man earned the top award of Best Feature at the Gotham Awards in New York Monday night.

Sing Sing co-stars Colman Domingo and Clarence Maclin earned the accolades for Best Lead Performance and Best Supporting Performance respectively.

They also shared the Social Justice Tribute honor with the rest of their cast mates.

RaMell Ross was named Best Director for helming Nickel Boys, which also earned star Brandon Wilson the Breakthrough Performer prize.

All We Imagine as Light was voted Best International Feature and All We Imagine as Light was selected Best Documentary.