Kerry Washington, Delroy Lindo still struggle with being 'Unprisoned'
UPI News Service, 06/12/2024
Onyx Collective and Hulu released the trailer for Season 2 of Unprisoned on Wednesday. The series returns July 17.
In Unprisoned, Paige (Kerry Washington) welcomes her father, Edwin (Delroy Lindon) home after a prison sentence. The family struggles to adjust to having Edwin back in their lives and Edwin struggles to readjust to society and family life.
The Season 2 trailer shows the family attend therapy with Murphy (John Stamos). Paige continues to have surreal visions about her chaotic life.
Faly Rakotohavana, Marque Richardson, Jordyn McIntosh and Jee Young Han return. Additional guest stars include returning Brenda Song and newcomers Brandee Evans, Oliver Hudson and Jamie Chung.
Washington, who also executive produces, told UPI last year it was important to her to depict what happens after a prison sentence. Washington will next join the ensemble of the third Knives Out movie.
