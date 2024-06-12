Producers announced in a press release Wednesday that Cameron Van Hoy will direct The Prince, a new film written by David Mamet.

Van Hoy made his feature directing debut with 2021's Flinch after directing three shorts. Van Hoy wrote Flinch himself.

Haze is also producing alongside Sean Wolfington, Jo Henriquez and Lije Sarki, with John Devaney, CJ Kirvan and Jose Luiz Zapata serving as executive producers.

Haze appears in this summer's Horizon: An American Saga. He recently starred in Sound of Freedom and Jurassic World Dominion.

Cage will next be seen in the horror film Longlegs out in July. Cage has also signed onto a live-action Spider-Man Noir series, based on his Spider-Verse animated character, for MGM+.

Mamet wrote plays Glengarry Glen Ross, which he adapted into a film, and Sexual Perversity in Chicago which was twice adapted into films called About Last Night. Mamet's original films include Heist, Spartan and Redbelt.