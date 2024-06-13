Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.They include:-- U.S. Army Gen. Winfield Scott in 1786-- Writer William Butler Yeats in 1865-- Actor Basil Rathbone in 1892-- Author Dorothy L. Sayers in 1893-- Runner Paavo Nurmi, winner of nine Olympic gold medals, in 1897-- Musician Carlos Chavez in 1899-- Radio-TV host Ralph Edwards in 1913-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Don Budge in 1915-- Nobel economics laureate John Forbes Nash in 1928-- Artist Jeanne-Claude in 1935-- Artist Christo Vladimirov Javacheff in 1935-- Actor Malcolm McDowell in 1943 (age 81)-- Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon in 1944 (age 80)-- Actor Stellan Skarsgard in 1951 (age 73)-- Actor Richard Thomas in 1951 (age 73)-- Comedian Tim Allen in 1953 (age 71)-- Romanian President Klaus Iohannis in 1959 (age 65)-- Actor Ally Sheedy in 1962 (age 62)-- Musician Paul DeLisle (Smash Mouth) in 1963 (age 61)-- Felix Tshisekedi, president of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, in 1963 (age 61)-- Musician David Gray in 1968 (age 56)-- Musician Soren Rasted (Aqua) in 1969 (age 55)-- Actor\/musician Jamie Walters in 1969 (age 55)-- Musician Rivers Cuomo (Weezer) in 1970 (age 54)-- TV personality Steve-O, born Stephen Glover, in 1974 (age 50)-- Actor Ethan Embry in 1978 (age 46)-- Actor Chris Evans in 1981 (age 43)-- Actor\/fashion designer Ashley Olsen in 1986 (age 38)-- Actor\/fashion designer Mary-Kate Olsen in 1986 (age 38)-- Actor Kat Dennings in 1986 (age 38)-- Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson in 1990 (age 34)