Prime Video released the trailer for My Spy: The Eternal City on Wednesday. The sequel premieres July 18 on the streaming service.

ADVERTISEMENT

In My Spy, CIA agent JJ (Dave Bautista) went undercover taking care of Sophie (Chloe Coleman) to get closer to her family. The Eternal City picks up three years later.

JJ has been working at the CIA's Langley office. The agency sends him back into the field as a chaperone on Sophie's class trip to Italy.

My Spy was scheduled for theatrical release in 2020 from STX. STX sold the film to Prime Video when movie theaters shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ken Jeong and Kristen Schaal reprise their roles, with Craig Robinson, Anna Faris and Flula Borg joining the cast. Pete Segal returns to direct and co-write with Erich and John Hoeber.