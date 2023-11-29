Julia Roberts is celebrating her twins' 19th birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 56-year-old actress marked the occasion Tuesday by posting a tribute to her twins, son Phinneas and daughter Hazel, on Instagram.

Roberts shared a throwback photo of herself holding Phinneas and Hazel when they were babies.

"19," she captioned the post. "There are no words for the joy, the fun, the wild rumpus of life together."

Roberts has three children, Phinneas, Hazel and son Henry, 16, with her husband, Danny Moder. The couple married in July 2002.

Roberts and Moder both posted birthday tributes to their twins in 2021, shortly after their 20th wedding anniversary.

In an interview with CBS This Morning in October 2022, Roberts said life with her family is a "dream come true."

"The life that I've built with my husband. The life that we've built with our children. That's the best stuff, to come home at the end of the day, triumphantly, to them," she said.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Roberts will next star in Leave the World Behind, which premieres Dec. 8 on Netflix. The film is based on the Rumaan Alam novel of the same name.