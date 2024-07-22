Jonathon wore bandages on his face on Night 1 to conceal his identity. He wanted to send Jenn the message that "it's what's on the inside that counts," and Jenn appreciated the sentiment.
Jonathon also got a good laugh out of Jenn considering he had worn a hospital gown all night with his butt cheeks hanging out in the back. The suitor quipped that he was "love sick," and he also called himself "cheeky."
Once Jonathon unveiled his face, Jenn admitted that he looked "hot," and Jenn joked, "If he's comfortable with his cheeks, I am too, I guess!"
Jonathon continues to receive roses from Jenn on The Bachelorette, but will he go all the way and secure her final rose?
Until viewers find out what happens next between Jonathon and Jenn, let's learn some information about this handsome suitor right now.
Jonathon began his job as a freelance UGC (user-generated content) creator and strategist in 2022. He boasts about his unmatched turn-around time and high degree of creativity in the projects he has taken on.
Jonathon recently took to Instagram and explained how he wanted to create "a new category of kings called 'medium kings.'"
Jonathon quipped on his social media account, "We don't have the personality of short kings or the sex appeal of tall ones, we're just looking for girls that appreciate mid personality and average height! #staymedium."