Jonathon Johnson is on the path to winning Jenn Tran's heart on The Bachelorette's 21st season, but there are still many other charming suitors standing in his way.

Jonathon is a 27-year-old from Los Angeles, CA.

Jonathon wore bandages on his face on Night 1 to conceal his identity. He wanted to send Jenn the message that "it's what's on the inside that counts," and Jenn appreciated the sentiment.

Jonathon also got a good laugh out of Jenn considering he had worn a hospital gown all night with his butt cheeks hanging out in the back. The suitor quipped that he was "love sick," and he also called himself "cheeky."

Once Jonathon unveiled his face, Jenn admitted that he looked "hot," and Jenn joked, "If he's comfortable with his cheeks, I am too, I guess!"

Jonathon continues to receive roses from Jenn on The Bachelorette, but will he go all the way and secure her final rose?

Until viewers find out what happens next between Jonathon and Jenn, let's learn some information about this handsome suitor right now.

Below is a list of six facts Reality TV World has compiled about The Bachelorette bachelor Jonathon Johnson.


ABC says Jonathon Johnson is "really something special"

Jonathon is ready to meet the woman of his dreams. He's well traveled, spontaneous and excited about the possibility of traveling the world with his future partner, according to ABC.

The network has teased that Jonathon has a gorgeous smile, an entrepreneurial spirit, and a loyal heart.

Jonathon loves listening to Post Malone, checking out local escape rooms, and playing lacrosse with his friends.


The Bachelorette bachelor is a creative director and strategist

Jonathon began his job as a freelance UGC (user-generated content) creator and strategist in 2022. He boasts about his unmatched turn-around time and high degree of creativity in the projects he has taken on.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Jonathon specializes in short form video, photography, creative strategy, and video editing.

Jonathon has worked on campaigns in many industries including fitness, fashion, gaming, food and beverage, health and wellness, skincare, jewelry, and technology.

ThreadBeast, Razer Gaming, Bomani Cold Buzz, and Call Your Fam have been among the bachelor's clients.

Prior to working as a freelancer, he held down a position as creative director and producer at TheLAB for a little over one year, beginning in April 2023.

Jonathon Johnson didn't grow up in California

While Jonathon currently lives in Los Angeles, his Instagram bio says that he's originally from Kansas City, MO.

Jonathon also appears to be very family-oriented. He has many posts dedicated to his beloved mother, father and sister on Instagram.

The bachelor is a self-proclaimed romantic who says, "I treat every girl the same way I would want to see my mother and sister treated."

The Bachelorette suitor attended two different universities for college

Following two years of studying, Jonathon received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, Marketing, and Graphic Design Cluster from Chapman University in 2018.

Jonathon then earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing and Advertising from Grand Canyon, where he was a student from 2018-2020.


Jonathon Johnson has proudly described himself as a "medium king."

Jonathon recently took to Instagram and explained how he wanted to create "a new category of kings called 'medium kings.'"

Jonathon quipped on his social media account, "We don't have the personality of short kings or the sex appeal of tall ones, we're just looking for girls that appreciate mid personality and average height! #staymedium."

Jonathon reveals his idea of a perfect first date

Jonathon says an ideal date would be fun and wholesome, and that it consists of three stages, in his mind, according to BachelorNation.com.

Jonathon shared, "I want to start the date off at an arcade or a batting cage, mini golf, go karts, or paintball. I want to have fun, break the ice, and see if you can hang."

The bachelor continued, "Step 2 is dinner. I want to sit down and have an amazing and honest/vulnerable conversation where we both get to know each other better."

Marcus said "Step 3" is "the connection phase," and he elaborated, "We bonded over dinner and had fun at the beginning, now let's go on a walk or drink on the beach and tease each other and kiss."

Click here to read episode-by-episode spoilers about how Jenn's The Bachelorette season unfolds, including who Jenn picks as her winner and runner-up.

